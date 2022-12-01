wrestling / News
Various News: Trailer For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Austin Theory Visits Children’s Hospital
– NJPW has released a trailer for Wrestle Kingdom 17. You can check out the trailer below for the ebent, which takes place on January 4th in the Tokyo Dome:
– Austin Theory visited the Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts with Rick Boogs. Theory posted about the visit as you can see below:
Amazing day at the Hasbro Children’s Hospital with @HasbroChildrens and @wwecommunity. Got to bring lots of smiles to faces today with @rickboogswwe. #wwecommunity #hasbrochildrenshospital”
