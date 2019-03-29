– Viceland release the trailer for their upcoming documentary series “Dark Side of the Ring.”

The synopsis says, “From backstage controversies to mysterious deaths and unsolved homicides, this series explores the darkest stories from the golden age of professional wrestling – with each episode centered on a professional wrestling icon, including the tragic love story of Randy “Macho Man” Savage and Miss Elizabeth, the infamous “Montreal Screwjob” which stripped Bret Hart of his title, the locker room altercation that led to the death of Bruiser Brody, as well as the dark history of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, the controversial death of “Gorgeous” Gino Hernandez and a look at the intense allegations against legendary female star The Fabulous Moolah.”

The premiere dates for the series are:

April 10th: The Match Made in Heaven (Randy Savage and Elizabeth)

April 17th: The Montreal Screwjob

April 24th: The Killing of Bruiser Brody

May 1st: The Last of the Von Erichs

May 8th: The Mysterious Death of Gorgeous Gino (Hernandez)

May 15th: The Fabulous Moolah