wrestling / News
Trailer Released For Viceland’s “Dark Side Of The Ring” Documentary Series
– Viceland release the trailer for their upcoming documentary series “Dark Side of the Ring.”
The synopsis says, “From backstage controversies to mysterious deaths and unsolved homicides, this series explores the darkest stories from the golden age of professional wrestling – with each episode centered on a professional wrestling icon, including the tragic love story of Randy “Macho Man” Savage and Miss Elizabeth, the infamous “Montreal Screwjob” which stripped Bret Hart of his title, the locker room altercation that led to the death of Bruiser Brody, as well as the dark history of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, the controversial death of “Gorgeous” Gino Hernandez and a look at the intense allegations against legendary female star The Fabulous Moolah.”
The premiere dates for the series are:
April 10th: The Match Made in Heaven (Randy Savage and Elizabeth)
April 17th: The Montreal Screwjob
April 24th: The Killing of Bruiser Brody
May 1st: The Last of the Von Erichs
May 8th: The Mysterious Death of Gorgeous Gino (Hernandez)
May 15th: The Fabulous Moolah
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Goes on Date With New Woman (Pic)
- AIW Owner Reveals Hilarious Reaction by Scott Steiner to Being Booked Against Swoggle
- Latest On WrestleMania Plans for John Cena and Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin Match
- WWE Attempting To Block Independent Wrestling From Tampa Area During Wrestlemania Weekend Next Year