Trailer Released For WWE Ruthless Aggression Season 2

– A new trailer for WWE Ruthless Aggression season 2 has been posted. The season is set to premiere on WWE Network in the falls. Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber, Diva Search, Tough Enough, and more are expected to be highlighted in the new season.

WWE has yet to announce official details on the season.

God damn – I want this NOW! Season 2 of Ruthless Aggression is coming this fall and it looks amazing. Peep Booker T telling Triple H someone was going to get hurt before the first Elimination Chamber in ‘02… (spoiler, that person would be Triple H). pic.twitter.com/aNjN3xHbli — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 9, 2020

You can check out 411’s report on the latest episode of Ruthless Aggression by clicking here. The current season focuses on John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Evolution, and more.