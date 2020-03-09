wrestling / News

Trailer Released For WWE Ruthless Aggression Season 2

March 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WWE Ruthless Aggression

– A new trailer for WWE Ruthless Aggression season 2 has been posted. The season is set to premiere on WWE Network in the falls. Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber, Diva Search, Tough Enough, and more are expected to be highlighted in the new season.

WWE has yet to announce official details on the season.

You can check out 411’s report on the latest episode of Ruthless Aggression by clicking here. The current season focuses on John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Evolution, and more.

