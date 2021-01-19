Trailer Released For Upcoming Pat Patterson Documentary On WWE Network

My Way: The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson is set to premiere this Sunday on the WWE Network, and WWE has released the trailer for the documentary on what would’ve been Patterson’s 80th birthday.

The trailer includes comments from Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, and others as they reflect on the legacy of Patterson.

Here’s the synopsis for the documentary:

Pat Patterson and those who knew him best look back at his unlikely path to the top of sports-entertainment. From growing up a poor kid in Montreal, to finding fame in San Francisco and New York City and working side-by-side with Vince McMahon, Pat became the celebrated creative force behind some of the greatest moments and matches in WWE history.

WWE also paid tribute to Patterson on Twitter by posting photos of him with various WWE superstars.

Honoring WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson on his birthday. #ThankYouPat ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BBKsxqc2zk — WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021

You can watch the documentary trailer below.