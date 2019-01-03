Trailer Released For Shawn Michaels’ New Movie 90 Feet From Home

A trailer has been released for the independent film 90 Feet From Home, which stars Shawn Michaels. The role required HBK to shave his hair, which he decided to keep after shooting was over.

He told Edge and Christian (via Uproxx): “Before this storyline started, I was doing a movie! I did this independent movie in Texas where I played a younger version with my hair and then I played an older version of me that got sick and everything else, so that’s why I ended up shaving it for the movie. And then, I get called in to do this thing, and I thought, ‘do you know what? Hunter has got his head bald. I’m just going to go ahead and leave it that way.’ And It was thinning up there anyway, man, and so it was better to just chop it all off. And now, it has gotten to where my wife likes it and [Edge and Christian] know the short stuff is much easier to manage.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to Uproxx, he added: “I’m very thankful to B22Films and Brett for giving me a chance to play such a challenging and interesting role. As a former WWE Superstar, it’s rare to get the opportunity to play a role with such range and depth. I’m eternally grateful they took the chance on me.”

Director Brent Bentman said: “Telling a tragic story is challenging. You want to do right by so many people, your investors, your cast and crew and most importantly, the subject of the story. I wrestled with that for a while during prep, but once I started to see the film through the camera, I knew we all had something very special on our hands. When we set out to find our “Jimmy Devine” it was a “comb the desert” sort of thing. No one really fit for a number of reasons. Luckily, I get to work with my best friend, who also happens to be my wife, and we were able to think outside the box and find Shawn. He was someone I grew up watching on my living room TV set as a kid in rural New Jersey… an icon, really. It’s funny how these things work, because when Shawn stepped on set, he WAS Jimmy Devine and looking back, we can’t imagine anyone else in that role.”

You can see the trailer and poster for the film below. The film also stars Eric Roberts, Allie Deberry, Steven Michael Quezada and Dean Cain. Here’s a synopsis: A former, troubled Major League Baseball player returns home to confront his abusive step-father.