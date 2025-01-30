wrestling / News
Trailer Released, Topics Revealed For Season Six of Dark Side of the Ring
January 30, 2025 | Posted by
VICE has released the trailer for season six of Dark Side of the Ring, which reveals this season’s subjects. They include:
* Tony Atlas
* Ludvig Borga
* Daffney
* Eddie Gilbert
* Superstar Billy Graham
* Muhammad Hassan
* Billy Jack Haynes
* Hell in a Cell
* The Original Sheik
* Vader
The new season premieres on March 25.
We’re back! Season 6 premieres March 25 on @VICETV.
Which episode are you looking forward to the most? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qzgecyZFOS
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 30, 2025
