Trailer Released, Topics Revealed For Season Six of Dark Side of the Ring

January 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dark Side of the Ring, VICE Media Group Image Credit: VICE TV

VICE has released the trailer for season six of Dark Side of the Ring, which reveals this season’s subjects. They include:

* Tony Atlas
* Ludvig Borga
* Daffney
* Eddie Gilbert
* Superstar Billy Graham
* Muhammad Hassan
* Billy Jack Haynes
* Hell in a Cell
* The Original Sheik
* Vader

The new season premieres on March 25.

Joseph Lee

