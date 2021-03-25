wrestling / News
WWE News: Trailer For A&E’s WWE Biography Series, Registration Open For Smackdown ThunderDome
– A&E has released a trailer for the upcoming WWE Biography series. You can see the trailer below. The eight-part event will focus on Steve Austin, Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and Bret Hart and premieres on April 8th on the cable network:
The epic eight-part @Biography event featuring @WWE Legends; @SteveAustinBSR, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, @BookerT5x, @ShawnMichaels, @RealMickFoley, Ultimate Warrior & @BretHart starts Sunday, April 18th at 8/7c on A&E! #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/pzTLWICXgi
— A&E Network (@AETV) March 24, 2021
– WWE is now accepting registrations for Smackdown’s Thunderdome. You can get your registration in here.
