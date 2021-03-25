WWE News: Trailer For A&E’s WWE Biography Series, Registration Open For Smackdown ThunderDome

– A&E has released a trailer for the upcoming WWE Biography series. You can see the trailer below. The eight-part event will focus on Steve Austin, Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and Bret Hart and premieres on April 8th on the cable network:

– WWE is now accepting registrations for Smackdown’s Thunderdome. You can get your registration in here.