Trailer for WWE Unreal Shows Original Plans For Wrestlemania 41 Card

As previously reported, Netflix debuted the trailer for the upcoming series WWE Unreal, which arrives this summer. The show is set to take a behind-the-scenes look at the writer’s room in WWE. The trailer featured a whiteboard at a creative meeting which reveals the original plans for Wrestlemania 41. These matches remained unchanged:

* CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

* Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

* AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

* Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

But WWE had an alternate plan for the night one main event, which would have been Punk vs. Rollins vs. GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight title. Other alternate matches included:

* Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* IYO SKY & Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch

* Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

* Drew McIntyre vs. Bron Breakker

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Bad Bunny

* Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable

* The Judgement Day vs. The Wyatt Sicks