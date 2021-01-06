Trainer of Jade Cargill Thinks She Will Do Well In AEW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Richard Borger, part of the Face2Face Wrestling Academy that trained Jade Cargill, spoke about her potential for success in AEW and what WWE star vouched for her. Here are highlights:

On Jade getting a shot: “Jade came through. She started with us, despite what some people like to say on the internet right now, but she started with us. We started training her with the assumption she was going to go to WWE, and AEW jumped in. The rest is history, but Jade’s an amazing person. When you guys get a chance to sit down with her, highly intelligent, very calculated. You’re going to love it. She’s just an amazing person, and her story, when it all comes through, is going to be one that I think a lot of people are going to be interested to hear.”

On Mark Henry recommending their school to her: “Funny thing, she calls us and says, ‘Hey, Mark Henry from WWE told me that to contact you guys about coming to train, and I said, ‘Oh, this is BS.’ Teddy’s sitting right next to me. I said, ‘Teddy, call Mark. Let’s see,’ because we get people that name drop all the time, usually trying to train for free. And so he calls Mark, and Mark tells him, ‘No, it’s legit. She’s awesome.’ She was a D1 athlete before that. So then she comes in and starts training with us, and oh man, she’s just a beast, solid 8-pack, just a genetic beast. And like I said, great personality, has her degree in child psychology. I mean, just one of the nicest people you could ever meet.”

Teddy Long on Cargill’s chances in AEW: “Well, the way professional wrestling works, she has to be ready or not. They ain’t got time. They’re not going to wait on you, but if they didn’t see good potential in her, and they didn’t see whether she was ready, I don’t think they would ever put her in that spot. So congratulations to her, and I’m telling you man, like Rick said, she’s a beast in the ring. She looks great, and she’s gonna do real good for AEW. I guarantee you that.”