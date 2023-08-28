Travel Issues Possible For AEW As Several UK Flights Have Been Grounded

Both Sky News and The Telegraph report that multiple flights coming into and leaving the UK have been grounded, which could cause travel issues for AEW. It’s believed that the issue could continue later into the week.

It is believed that air traffic controllers across the UK are having technical issues, which is why flights aren’t being allowed. Many flights have already been cancelled with passengers stuck at the airport. 3,049 flights were set to leave the UK today while 3,054 were set to arrive.

There’s no word on how this has affected AEW or the company’s upcoming events. However, if any AEW wrestlers (or fans) were hoping to leave today, it doesn’t seem as though that will happen.