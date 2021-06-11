WWE has announced that the travel packages for WWE SummerSlam go on sale next week. The company has announced that the travel packages go on sale next Tuesday at noon ET at SummerSlamTravel.com.

You can see the announcement below:

Get SummerSlam Travel Packages June 15 at 12 noon ET

WWE’s SummerSlam descends on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. There is no better way to enjoy all the excitement of The Biggest Event of the Summer than by scoring an Exclusive SummerSlam Travel Package, providing you with premium seating at SummerSlam, exclusive experiences with WWE Superstars/Legends, hotel accommodations and more.

Don’t miss your opportunity to purchase official SummerSlam Travel Packages, Tuesday, June 15 at 12 p.m. ET, exclusively at www.SummerSlamTravel.com.

Individual tickets for SummerSlam will be available Friday, June 18 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

CHAMPIONSHIP PACKAGE

Each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive:

SummerSlam Ticket

Allegiant Stadium

Seating – Ringside Floor, Rows 1 – 10*

Collectible Chair

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

Exclusive Experience with WWE Superstars/Legends**

Enjoy a reception style dinner before you soar 550 feet above the center of the Las Vegas strip on the “High Roller,” the world’s tallest observation wheel. Transportation included.

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

Exclusive Brunch with WWE Superstars/Legends**

Enjoy a bite with a side of the best Las Vegas views from 108 stories high. Transportation included.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

Exclusive Championship Gift Bag

Gift Bag with exclusive WWE and SummerSlam merchandise

WWE Travel Package Concierge

Exclusive concierge service dedicated to enhancing your Travel Package experience.

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 – Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

Las Vegas Area Hotel

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 / Check-out Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

CHAMPIONSHIP Package Prices – 2-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person – $ 3,185

2 People – $ 2,915 per person

3 People – $ 2,825 per person

4 People – $ 2,780 per person

*Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier

** Superstars and/or Legends will not be announced prior to event. Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE Superstars, WWE Legends or NXT Superstars will not be available for personalized autographs and/or photographs.

PLATINUM PACKAGE

Each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive:

SummerSlam Ticket

Allegiant Stadium

Seating – Ringside Floor, Rows 11+*

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

Exclusive Brunch with WWE Superstars/Legends**

Enjoy a bite with a side of the best Las Vegas views from 108 stories high. Transportation included.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

Platinum Gift Bag

Gift Bag with SummerSlam merchandise

WWE Travel Package Concierge

Exclusive concierge service dedicated to enhancing your Travel Package experience.

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 – Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

Las Vegas Area Hotel

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 / Check-out Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

PLATINUM Package Prices – 2-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person – $ 1,840

2 People – $ 1,570 per person

3 People – $ 1,480 per person

4 People – $ 1,435 per person

*Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier

** Superstars and/or Legends will not be announced prior to event. Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE Superstars, WWE Legends or NXT Superstars will not be available for personalized autographs and/or photographs.

GOLD PACKAGE

Each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive:

SummerSlam Ticket

Allegiant Stadium

Seating – 100 Level, Rows 1-5*

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

Exclusive Brunch with WWE Superstars/Legends**

Enjoy a bite with a side of the best Las Vegas views from 108 stories high. Transportation included.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

Gold Gift Bag

Gift Bag with SummerSlam merchandise

WWE Travel Package Concierge

Exclusive concierge service dedicated to enhancing your Travel Package experience.

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 – Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

Las Vegas Area Hotel

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 / Check-out Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

GOLD Package Prices – 2-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person – $ 1,250

2 People – $ 980 per person

3 People – $ 890 per person

4 People – $ 845 per person

*Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier

** Superstars and/or Legends will not be announced prior to event. Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE Superstars, WWE Legends or NXT Superstars will not be available for personalized autographs and/or photographs.

SILVER PACKAGE

Each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive:

SummerSlam Ticket

Allegiant Stadium

Seating – 100 Level, Rows 6-10*

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

Exclusive Brunch with WWE Superstars/Legends**

Enjoy a bite with a side of the best Las Vegas views from 108 stories high. Transportation included.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

Silver Gift Bag

Gift Bag with SummerSlam merchandise

WWE Travel Package Concierge

Exclusive concierge service dedicated to enhancing your Travel Package experience.

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 – Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

Las Vegas Area Hotel

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 / Check-out Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

SILVER Package Prices – 2-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person – $ 1,170

2 People – $ 900 per person

3 People – $ 810 per person

4 People – $ 765 per person

*Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier

** Superstars and/or Legends will not be announced prior to event. Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE Superstars, WWE Legends or NXT Superstars will not be available for personalized autographs and/or photographs.