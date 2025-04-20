wrestling / News

Travis Scott Arrives At WrestleMania 41, Appears At WWE World

April 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Elimination Chamber Travis Scott Image Credit: WWE

Travis Scott has made his arrival at WrestleMania 41. The hip-hop star, who allied with John Cena and The Rock to take out Cody Rhodes at the end of Elination Chamber, has arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ahead of night two as you can see below.

Scott appeared at a Fanatics live signing with The Usos and Tyler Breeze, as you can see below:

