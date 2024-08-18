wrestling / News

Travis Scott Joins Rey Mysterio As ‘Special Tag Team Partner’ At Fanatics Fest

August 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Rey Mysterio UFC on ESPN+ 95 Image Credit: TNT Sports

Rey Mysterio’s “special tag team partner” at Fanatics Fest turned out to be Travis Scott. Mysterio appeared at the Fanatics convention on Saturday with his guest partner revealed to be the rapper, as you can see below.

WWE announced last Monday that the WWE Hall of Famer would have a guest at the convention.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Fanatics, Rey Mysterio, Travis Scott, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading