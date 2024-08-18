wrestling / News
Travis Scott Joins Rey Mysterio As ‘Special Tag Team Partner’ At Fanatics Fest
August 18, 2024 | Posted by
Rey Mysterio’s “special tag team partner” at Fanatics Fest turned out to be Travis Scott. Mysterio appeared at the Fanatics convention on Saturday with his guest partner revealed to be the rapper, as you can see below.
WWE announced last Monday that the WWE Hall of Famer would have a guest at the convention.
literally what the hell is going on #fanaticsfest pic.twitter.com/WgKrFHilH6
— camryn X•••• (@camrynclancy) August 17, 2024
