Travis Scott To Appear on WWE RAW on Netflix, Triple H Gifts Him With Custom Hardcore Title

November 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H showed up at Travis Scott’s performance at ComplexCon this past weekend and invited him to the January 6 RAW. The episode will be the show’s first on Netflix. Triple H came out before Scott’s performed “FE!N”. After the song, he invited Scott to RAW and gave him a modern version of the Hardcore Championship. WWE then confirmed he would appear on RAW.

