Travis Scott To Appear on WWE RAW on Netflix, Triple H Gifts Him With Custom Hardcore Title

Triple H showed up at Travis Scott’s performance at ComplexCon this past weekend and invited him to the January 6 RAW. The episode will be the show’s first on Netflix. Triple H came out before Scott’s performed “FE!N”. After the song, he invited Scott to RAW and gave him a modern version of the Hardcore Championship. WWE then confirmed he would appear on RAW.

Travis Scotthad a big surprise during his headlining set at @complexcon 👀 Triple H gave him the Hardcore championship belt and announced an appearance on the first RAW on Netflix January 6 🌵 pic.twitter.com/LJxr9wZRiC — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 18, 2024