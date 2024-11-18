wrestling / News
Travis Scott To Appear on WWE RAW on Netflix, Triple H Gifts Him With Custom Hardcore Title
Triple H showed up at Travis Scott’s performance at ComplexCon this past weekend and invited him to the January 6 RAW. The episode will be the show’s first on Netflix. Triple H came out before Scott’s performed “FE!N”. After the song, he invited Scott to RAW and gave him a modern version of the Hardcore Championship. WWE then confirmed he would appear on RAW.
Travis Scotthad a big surprise during his headlining set at @complexcon 👀
Triple H gave him the Hardcore championship belt and announced an appearance on the first RAW on Netflix January 6 🌵 pic.twitter.com/LJxr9wZRiC
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 18, 2024
BREAKING: #WWERaw’s @netflix premiere will emanate from L.A.’s @IntuitDome on Jan. 6 and @trvisXX
will be there LIVE!
Tickets on sale this Friday at 1pm ET / 10am PT via @Ticketmaster. pic.twitter.com/2rNXJ0IV44
— WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2024