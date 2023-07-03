Trench Reportedly Exits AEW

One of the first members of Mogul Affiliates has reportedly exited AEW in Trench. PWInsider reports that Trench, real name Granden Goetzman, exited the company at the start of the month. The exit was a result of Goetzman’s deal with AEW expiring.

Trench debuted in December of last year as the “mystery man” who helped the newly-formed Mogul Affiliates attack Keith Lee. He was reportedly dealing with an injury since March and is no longer on AEW’s roster page.