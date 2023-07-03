wrestling / News
Trench Reportedly Exits AEW
July 3, 2023 | Posted by
One of the first members of Mogul Affiliates has reportedly exited AEW in Trench. PWInsider reports that Trench, real name Granden Goetzman, exited the company at the start of the month. The exit was a result of Goetzman’s deal with AEW expiring.
Trench debuted in December of last year as the “mystery man” who helped the newly-formed Mogul Affiliates attack Keith Lee. He was reportedly dealing with an injury since March and is no longer on AEW’s roster page.
More Trending Stories
- Nova Recalls Jim Cornette Getting Angry Over Not Clearing Haircut With Him
- Maxxine Dupri Sunbathing in a Bikini, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Kevin Nash on CM Punk Removing the Microphone Flag During His AEW Return Promo
- Arn Anderson Names His Mount Rushmore Of Legit Wrestling Tough Guys