Trent Baretta Jokes About AEW vs. WWE: ‘Pick a Side and Be Unreasonably Mean’

September 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Best Friends AEW Fyter Fest

– Trent Baretta knows how the internet feels about the AEW vs. WWE war and took to Twitter to poke fun at fans about it. Baretta, who teamed with Chuck Taylor in a losing effort against The Dark Order at All Out, shared a post on Twitter today joking about the fans “taking sides” in the battle between the two brands.

You can see his post below:

