Trent Beretta Comments On Rumored NJPW Plans For Him Before He Went To AEW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Trent Beretta spoke about the rumored plans for him in NJPW prior to his decision to leave and join AEW. At the time, it was rumored NJPW wasn’t happy he was leaving as they wanted to move him up the card.

He said: “I don’t know if that’s true either, I don’t know. I don’t know what their plans are. I know when it came down to like…No, actually I really don’t have any details. I don’t know, I heard the same thing, but then I mostly saw it online. There was never anything like, ‘If you stay here, you’re going to be in the main event all the time.’ Nobody said that or anything like that, but I guess it was maybe alluded to that, ‘Yeah, you want to do single stuff instead of tag, you could do that,’ but that’s it. There was no real details.“