Trent Beretta Defeats Matt Sydal At AEW Dynasty Zero Hour, Tells Chuck Taylor To Pick A Side
Trent Baretta picked up a win at AEW Dynasty on the Zero Hour pre-show, beating Matt Sydal and then laying out an ultimatum to Chuck Taylor. Baretta defeated Sydal on tonight’s Dynasty pre-show, making him tap to a modified triangle choke.
Baretta continued the attack after the match and Taylor came out. Baretta left the ring and got on the microphone, saying that Taylor has stopped responding to his calls and has until Wednesday to pick a side.
You can see clips from the match below. Our ongoing Dynasty coverage is here.
.@trentylocks dumps Sydal on his head!#AEWDynasty #ZeroHour pic.twitter.com/YZLQ2RdKWF
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 21, 2024
.@trentylocks picks up the W.#AEWDynasty #ZeroHour pic.twitter.com/zRQIpbkKPY
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 21, 2024
