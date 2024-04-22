Trent Beretta Defeats Matt Sydal At AEW Dynasty Zero Hour, Tells Chuck Taylor To Pick A Side

Trent Baretta picked up a win at AEW Dynasty on the Zero Hour pre-show, beating Matt Sydal and then laying out an ultimatum to Chuck Taylor. Baretta defeated Sydal on tonight’s Dynasty pre-show, making him tap to a modified triangle choke.

Baretta continued the attack after the match and Taylor came out. Baretta left the ring and got on the microphone, saying that Taylor has stopped responding to his calls and has until Wednesday to pick a side.

You can see clips from the match below. Our ongoing Dynasty coverage is here.