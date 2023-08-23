Trent Beretta Reveals Origin Of Orange Cassidy’s Thumbs Up

Orange Cassidy is known for his lackadaisical thumbs up gesture, and Trent Beretta recently revealed where it came from. Beretta was recently on Talk is Jericho and noted that the thumbs up came from a group of them doing it after seeing it on a billboard in China.

“We did this show in China, and it was an advertisement in an airport for whatever it was, Chinese Soda,” Beretta recalled (per Fightful). “And for whatever reason, [the billboard ad person’s] thumb was a s**tty half-assed thumbs up. That was the thing the whole tour we were all doing. His [Ad Person] thumb looked great, he was just being lazy.”

He continued, “It became a thing we did all tour. It fits him [Orange Cassidy] perfectly.”

Cassidy and Beretta are set to be part of the Stadium Stampede match at All In.