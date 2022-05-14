Trent Beretta Pulled From NJPW Capital Collision Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

Trent Beretta is out of tomorrow night’s NJPW Capital Collision after he tested positive for COVID-19. NJPW announced that the AEW star is out of his tag match alongside Kazuchika Okada against Jay White & Hikuleo after coming down with the virus. Rocky Romero has stepped in to take Beretta’s spot, while The DKC will take Romero’s place in the 10-man tag match. Consequently, Kevin Knight will now face Nick Comoroto in the pre-show match for the live audience.

