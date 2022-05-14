wrestling / News

Trent Beretta Pulled From NJPW Capital Collision Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

May 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trent Beretta AEW Dynamite 11-7-19 Image Credit: AEW

Trent Beretta is out of tomorrow night’s NJPW Capital Collision after he tested positive for COVID-19. NJPW announced that the AEW star is out of his tag match alongside Kazuchika Okada against Jay White & Hikuleo after coming down with the virus. Rocky Romero has stepped in to take Beretta’s spot, while The DKC will take Romero’s place in the 10-man tag match. Consequently, Kevin Knight will now face Nick Comoroto in the pre-show match for the live audience.

You can see the full announcement below:

Trent Beretta tests positive for COVID, card changed for Washington DC 【NJoA】
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Trent Beretta, who was scheduled to team with Kazuchika Okada against Jay White and Hikuleo at Capital Collision, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to compete on the card May 14.

We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Beretta wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

As a result the following changes have been made to the evening’s card:

Match 7

Jay White & Hikuleo vs Trent Beretta & Kazuchika Okada ->

Jay White & Hikuleo vs Rocky Romero & Kazuchika Okada

Match 2

Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, David Finlay, Tanga Loa & Yuya Uemura vs Tom Lawlor, Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson->

Fred Rosser, The DKC, David Finlay, Tanga Loa & Yuya Uemura vs Tom Lawlor, Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson->

Match 0 (live crowd only)

The DKC vs Kevin Knight

Nick Comoroto vs Kevin Knight

We join NJPW fans in wishing Trent a speedy recovery and return to action.

