Trent Beretta Says He Never Worked Directly With Vince McMahon In WWE, Understands His Firing

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Trent Beretta spoke about his run in WWE from 2007 to 2013 and noted that he understood why he was released from the company. Here are highlights:

On his WWE run: “I never worked directly with Vince. I shook his hand in the hallway and it was … I was such a baby when I was there. I was so young. I moved to FCW when I was 20 and debuted on TV at 22. But I think I wasn’t ready to be there. So I mean, overall it was a good experience though. Nothing bad happened to me or anything. I’m trying to word it correctly. Yeah, that’s enough.”

On being cut from WWE: “No, no, not at all. I would’ve fired me too. I probably wouldn’t have hired me at 20.”

On wrestlers needing time to figure things out: “Well, some people can do it. Some guys come out of football or whatever, and they’re 21 years old, and it suddenly just wrestling fully clicks with them. But for most guys, it takes ten years to figure out what you’re really doing.”