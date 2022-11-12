Trent Beretta Says Road Dogg Talked Bad About Him Behind His Back, Hurt His Feelings

Road Dogg has taken fire recently for giving his opinion about Bret Hart, although it seems Trent Beretta has more motivation not to like him. Trent’s post came in response to Matt Menard, who himself was making a joke. Road Dogg had said that he was a better sports entertainer than Bret Hart, something he stood by when criticized for it.

Menard joked: “Daddy Magic is a better Sports Entertainer than Road Dogg.”

This led to the response from Trent, who said that Road Dogg was nice to him in person but then trashed him behind his back on his personal Facebook.

He wrote: “Road dogg was always really nice to my face and then years later he shit talked me on his personal Facebook. Ed screencapped it and sent it to me it hurt my feelings tbh.”