Trent Beretta Explains When His Neck Problems Started

Trent Beretta has had neck problems over his career, which required him to have fusion surgery in 2021. In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Beretta explained that his neck problems didn’t start during a match, but while he did motion capture work for a WWE video game.

He said: “It was on a crash pad … It didn’t even have to be the move it was. We needed four moves where the guy on top slips behind, started from like a fireman’s carry, [and] the guy on top slips behind. We need four different moves as reversals … [and] we’ll use whatever, and somebody said, ‘Dragon suplex.’ Luckily it was on a crash pad, but the guy, I don’t think, was a guy who did Dragon suplexes. And he threw it how you would throw a German [suplex] with a high arc, but he had my neck instead of my waist, so I just landed right on top of my head on a crash pad. And it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, no, I can’t wrestle.’ It was just slowly, for over five or six years, whatever it was, like it started getting worse and worse.“