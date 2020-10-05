Trent Files Trademark For In-Ring Name

Fightful reports that Trent (real name Gregory Marasciulo) filed for a new trademark on September 30 for his in-ring name. For those wondering, his mom Sue has not filed to trademark her name.

The trademark is for: IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes“