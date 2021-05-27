Trent Jokingly Asks for Someone to Defecate in His Bag, Randy Orton Tweets Emoji Response

– The story of WWE Superstar Randy Orton’s infamous backstage behavior and allegedly defecating in a former WWE talent’s bag is one that goes back many years. It’s one that AEW wrestler Trent jokingly referenced today on Twitter, and it seems Randy Orton opted to respond to it.

Initially, Trent tweeted the joke after sharing a photo of a new Xbox controller he purchased that’s the same color as his wrestling gear. He wrote, “I bought an x box controller that’s the same color as my wrestling gear someone please s*** in my bag I deserve it.”

Randy Orton later replied with a thinking face emoji. You can view that exchange below.