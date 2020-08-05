Various News: Trent Gets Permission To Use Mom’s Van For Dynamite, Blake Christian Set For GCW Show

– Good news: the Best Friends will be able to use Trent’s mom’s fan to get to tonight’s Dynamite. AEW posted the following video of Trent and Chuck Taylor managing to convince the former’s mom to let them use her van to get to the venue:

Will @sueshulo let Best Friends @trentylocks & @SexyChuckieT use the van to get to the venue for Dynamite tonight? Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/HtbEYyGKsY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 5, 2020

– GCW has announced that Blake Christian will be part of their Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore event on August 23rd: