wrestling / News
Trent Seven Hopes To Be the Paul Heyman Of NXT UK Once He’s Done In the Ring
Trent Seven is looking to the future and sees himself as potentially being the Paul Heyman of NXT UK. Seven spoke with Metro for a new interview and discussed his plans for his post-ring career.
“It’s always good to have things to fall back on, or things that give your persona or character different assets to utilize,” Seven said. “Say in eight or nine years where I’m like, ‘These knees are gone, I’m gonna give it up,’ do I see myself as the UK’s Paul Heyman? Maybe! Does there need to be a British representative that has that managerial feel, that boss-like feel? That’s something I take very seriously as a further part of my career. You’ve just gotta push yourself and get out of your comfort zone.”
Seven did note that he isn’t ready to give up his in-ring career yet, noting, “Obviously I’m a little bit older than pretty much all of the roster – not that I’m in the twilight of my career, I feel fantastic to be brutally honest! I’m not saying that I can go forever, but I’m pretty sure I’ve got another six or seven years left in me.”
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Planning To Hold Elimination Chamber In Saudi Arabia
- Cary Silkin Claims Several AEW Wrestlers Are Worried About Their Spot
- Eric Bischoff On Tony Khan Comparing Jade Cargill’s Run To Goldberg In WCW, How Khan Reminds Him Of Dixie Carter
- Ric Flair Comments On WWE Using ‘The Man’, Says He Wanted It Passed Down To His Children