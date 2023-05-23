Trent Seven On How His AEW Appearances Came About, Hopes To Get Onto Forbidden Door At Some Point

Trent Seven has made a couple of appearances on AEW TV, and he recently talked about how they came about. The NXT UK alumni spoke with Touch Grass Wrestling for a new interview and talked about his appearances in AEW. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his AEW appearances: “I had a couple of lovely matches there. Orange Cassidy, it was a weird one, if was very very quick. It happened almost overnight, the whole thing.”

On how the appearances came about: “Obviously, throughout my career, I’m me. I try and be a nice man. I try and talk to people and listen to them as much as I can. I love finding out about people and listening to their stories. I’ve been lucky to have met some wonderful people like Adam Cole. I have my own company, an Indie fed in the UK as well. Pretty much the whole roster has either lived in my house or I’ve wrestled them or I’ve bought a flight. It just pays back. When I walked into that locker room, it was 40 people who have lived in my house. I was (quite emotional). Not for me, but for them. Watching all these people that we [struggled] on the Indies and they are on good contracts, they’re making money. The AEW set up, at that point, was one day a week. That’s genius.”

On his hopes to get on a Forbidden Door show: “Forbidden Door is definitely a goal show to get on. The beautiful part of AEW is, you can dip in and out. Everyone, of course, common sense prevails, we all want a nice little contract. You don’t have to stress about everything, a little injury here, a little injury there, they all add up. It’s very nice to have the money come in every week, of course.”