Trent Seven Off of Tonight’s TNA Hard to Kill Due To Travel Issue, Laredo Kid To Replace Him

TNA Wrestling has announced that Trent Seven will not appear at tonight’s Hard to Kill event due to travel issues. In his place, Laredo Kid will team with Mike Bailey in the four-way TNA tag team title match. They face the Grizzled Young Veterans, The Rascalz and champions ABC.

Due to travel issues, @trentseven is unable to compete at tonight's #HardToKill. @SpeedballBailey will now team with @Laredokidpro1 in the 4-Way match for the TNA World Tag Team Titles. Order on TNA+: https://t.co/xmZZd6nulv pic.twitter.com/bLilDdZfWI — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2024