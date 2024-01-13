wrestling / News

Trent Seven Off of Tonight’s TNA Hard to Kill Due To Travel Issue, Laredo Kid To Replace Him

January 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Hard to Kill Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced that Trent Seven will not appear at tonight’s Hard to Kill event due to travel issues. In his place, Laredo Kid will team with Mike Bailey in the four-way TNA tag team title match. They face the Grizzled Young Veterans, The Rascalz and champions ABC.

