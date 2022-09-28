wrestling / News
Trent Seven Set For First Post-WWE Match
September 28, 2022
Back in August, Trent Seven was released from the WWE, where he had been a part of NXT UK. The release was believed to be due to the closing of NXT UK before it’s rebranded as NXT Europe.
Either way, Seven is now set for his first post-WWE appearance. He will wrestle for OTT Wrestling’s Eight Year Anniversary show against Matt Cardona. It happens on October 28.
🚨Eighth Year Anniversary🚨 #Wolverhampton
🕸Oct 28th From The Hangar🕸
HE IS BACK!@trentseven Vs @TheMattCardona
🎟🎟Tickets https://t.co/q5ljjXALHA🎟🎟 #OTT pic.twitter.com/w6y5qTbhyF
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) September 27, 2022
