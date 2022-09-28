wrestling / News

Trent Seven Set For First Post-WWE Match

September 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Trent Seven NXT UK Image Credit: WWE

Back in August, Trent Seven was released from the WWE, where he had been a part of NXT UK. The release was believed to be due to the closing of NXT UK before it’s rebranded as NXT Europe.

Either way, Seven is now set for his first post-WWE appearance. He will wrestle for OTT Wrestling’s Eight Year Anniversary show against Matt Cardona. It happens on October 28.

