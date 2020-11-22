Trent Seven On Tyler Bate’s NXT UK Hiatus, Says Bate Is Doing Some ‘Soul Searching’

We haven’t seen Tyler Bate for most of 2020, and Trent Seven gave an update on his fellow NXT UK star in a new interview. Seven appeared on The Go Home Show Podcast and was asked about Bate, who was last seen on NXT UK television back in March.

“Yeah, I’ve spoke to him obviously here and there and you know, been around to his house and met up with him and stuff,” Seven said (per POST Wrestling). “And you know, this year has been incredibly complex for everyone, you know what I mean? I feel like no matter who you are in the wrestling industry, the year 2020 has taken a bit of a toll on you. So there’s a big part of it where he’s had to… he’s had to do a little bit of soul searching. He’s had to go have a look at how he spent his money, how he lives his life, how he — the time he spends away from wrestling, what kind of influences is Tyler Bate looking at to improve his life, you know what I mean?”

Seven continued, “There’s so many little aspects of things that — and we have to remember and we have to remind ourselves, this guy is 22-years old. He won the U.K. Championship at the age of 19. That’s not a normal life for anyone. There are no 19-year olds on the planet that are WWE champions. It’s career-defining, and I think a lot of responsibility and a lot of power got put on Tyler’s shoulders at such a young age and I feel like that’s the point of this last year is him learning how to deal with that and like, him learning how to cope with the fame and how to cope with the pressure and how to cope with the limelight so, yeah. He’s been okay man. But, it’s a humongous learning curve for someone at the age of 22 to learn going into being a WWE Champion.”

Bate’s last match on WWE TV was the #1 Contendership Battle Royal that aired on the March 7th episode of NXT UK. He had a match for FCP at their Friday The 13th event on March 13th, with him and Seven losing the FCP Tag Team Titles to Dan Moloney & Man Like DeReiss.