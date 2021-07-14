Trent Shares Pic of X-Ray Following Neck Fusion Surgery

Trent and AEW doctor Michael Sampson have shared an X-ray of the AEW star after his successful neck fusion surgery. As noted yesterday, Trent gave an update in an interview on his recovery from the June 26th surgery and said that he’s feeling good.

Sampson initially shared the X-ray, noting:

“Staying true to form @trentylocks cervical spinal fusion was a success and he’s on the road to recovery. Stay tuned for updates from Best Friend Trent.”

Trent himself has also shared the pic, albeit as a way to promote tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest Night One. As of now there is still no update on when he might be able to return to the ring.