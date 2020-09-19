wrestling / News
Trent’s Mom Sue Says She Could Have Her Own T-Shirt Shop Soon, Discusses Becoming a Part of AEW Storyline
September 19, 2020 | Posted by
– Speaking to Fightful, Sue, the mother of Trent, spoke about becoming a part of her son’s storyline in AEW and more. Below are some highlights.
On being a part of the AEW storyline: “I absolutely love it. It’s hysterical. I just can’t even believe that Greg got me, you know, brought me into the storyline. I think it’s hysterical. It feels very special. It makes my heart melt for my sweet Greggy. He’s like, I have three boys, but I mean, I just can’t believe that he pulled me into the story like that.”
On getting her own T-shirt shop: “He asked me, he said, ‘Mom, do you want to have a T-shirt shop? I said, ‘Why?’ He goes, ‘You could have a T-shirt shop.’ So I filled out some papers yesterday. I think I’m going to have a T-shirt shop.”
