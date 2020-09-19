Trent’s Mom Says She Won’t Forgive Santana & Ortiz, Had to Be Talked Into Flipping Them Off

Trent’s mom discussed her appearance on this week’s Dynamite and whether she’ll forgive Santana and Ortiz in a new interview. Sue spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about her appearance during this week’s Parking Lot Fight between Best Friends and Santana and Ortiz. You can check out the highlights below:

On giving Santana and Ortiz the finger: “They had to talk me into that. I did not want to do it. [laughs] I am like ‘I’m not going on national TV. Oh my goodness, I’m a retired teacher, it’s so embarrassing, it’s so wrong.’ They tried and tried, and said ‘You’re a character! This is not…you’re a character, you can do that.’ Now I’m so glad I did that. I loved it! I caved completely, but I was shy about it. It was great, and I’m glad I did it. People were coming over to me telling me I had to do it, it’s the best way to end it! It was wonderful. I’m not really that much of a character, I’m a mom! I’m Trent’s mom Sue (not Greg Marasciulo’s mom), so that made it okay.”

On her friends’ reaction to her middle finger: “They loved it. One of my friends said ‘You can’t do that on TV!’ She called me after and said ‘You had to do that. It was the perfect way to end it. I changed my mind!’ So did I, I changed my mind there.”

On being there to watch the match: “Greggy (Trent) flying through that windshield was not pretty, but afterwards, the memory is lingering with me forever. I loved it. It was scary, it was wild. The blood on his back — oh my god. I thought I was having a dream. My mouth dropped down the floor. I was nervous screaming ‘Oh no! Greggy my boy!’ I got blood in my hair. He came and kissed me and I got blood in my hair.”

On if she’ll forgive Santana and Ortiz: “NEVER. Never ever, ever. Will not forgive them.”