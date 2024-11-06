Trevor Lee Compares Working Under Shawn Michaels & Triple H In WWE NXT

Trevor Lee was part of both Triple H and Shawn Michaels’ eras in WWE NXT, and he spoke about the difference between them in a new interview. The former Cameron Grimes spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture and spoke about what it was like working for the two and getting feedback from them.

On working in NXT under Triple H: “When Hunter was in charge of NXT, it was a very different model of how NXT was done. If you remember at the time( they would do the TV tapings at Full Sail, so they would do maybe three or four episodes in one taping and then you wouldn’t see Hunter for another couple weeks until we would do the next set of tapings. You would get less one-on-one time with Hunter. Now, Hunter and Shawn have the same kind of brain waves, right, because they’ve worked together for so long and they’ve just kind of been in this whole process together.”

On working under Shawn Michaels: “But, the beauty of having Shawn there was that you were in class with Shawn Monday through Friday and you would do your school sessions which are watching the matches together. You would get a lot of time with Shawn. Then we were doing the television every single week as well, so now you’re getting that feedback immediately every single week. When you’re doing the multiple tapings in one episode, things can get lost right because there’s so much going on. It’s way easier to get direct immediate feedback immediately off of just one appearance, one TV taping. We’re not breaking down three different episodes, it’s just immediate. I wouldn’t say like one was better than the other or anything, it’s just we had a lot more time with Shawn than we did with Hunter. Once Hunter picked up the role of doing everything, then it was even harder to kind of communicate. I lived having both of the experiences with both of them. Right at the end of Hunter’s [reign] is when he started to mention to wanting to turn the Cameron Grimes character more serious. So then it was kind of like transitioning from that into the new thing and it was always so much fun.”