Trevor Lee Says He’s Interested In AEW, Along With Every Other Company

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Trevor Lee, formerly Cameron Grimes in WWE, expressed interest in working for AEW, along with every other wrestling company.

He said: “I have interest in absolutely every company. But I do have interest in AEW. Why wouldn’t I? It’s doing what they’re supposed to do and it’s shocking the culture and stirring up a firestorm that is the new era of wrestling. So of course.“