Trevor Lee Says He & LA Knight Initially Butted Heads In TNA

Trevor Lee worked with LA Knight in TNA as well as on WWE NXT, and he recently recalled initially butting heads with Knight. He spoke on Denise Salcedo’s Instinct Culture about his first interactions with the now-WWE United States Champion when they were both in Impact Wrestling.

“LA Knight, who I had met in Impact at the time and we kind of initially started butting heads because of just like our personalities, just as real life people,” Lee began (per Wrestling Inc). “But then we became like real close friends and kind of moved through that process together, and it was very cool that he then came to NXT and now we had crossed paths again. And then we were able to do that storyline and really kind of launch the megastar LA Knight character as well, so I mean it was just so much fun.”

Lee and Knight feuded in WWE NXT over Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Belt, with DiBiase himself getting involved in the storyline.