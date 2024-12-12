Trevor Lee Reflects On Investing In Stock Market, How It’s Helped His Career

Trevor Lee recently weighed in on how his stock market investments have aided him professionally and more. Lee’s real-life investments became part of his character in NXT as Cameron Grimes, and he spoke with Fightful about his investments and more. You can see some highlights from the discussion below:

On becoming an investor in the stock market: “For sure. So like I mean, it definitely just opened up this whole new world to me because I came from very poor family, where we were struggling paycheck to paycheck. So like, when I left my home after graduating high school to go become a professional wrestler like full time, I didn’t have any money. I didn’t have a savings account. I didn’t have any of that, right? So it was just kind of like paycheck to paycheck. So then the luxury of working for WWE is that like the paycheck comes every week. You know what I mean? There is no delay. There is no nothing. It’s coming every single week. So then you get to learn what to actually do with the money.”

On investing just before COVID hit: “So then when the stock market -— this was before COVID -— it was doing pretty well. So I was like, ‘Well, let me get into some stuff,’ and then at that time COVID happened and every stock just absolutely tanked and then it was just a matter of like, you didn’t have to be really smart. You just had to have like optimism in the sense of like, ‘Well, if the world comes back to being normal, these prices are just going to go back to normal.’ Just look at something that was for instance, Dave & Buster’s at the time, before COVID, was like $45 a share and then when COVID happened, it dropped down to $4.50 a share. So it’s like, if the world ever just comes back, that’s 10X your money, right? So like, it was really that simple. I was very fortunate.”

On how investing has helped him as an independent wrestler: “For sure and then and then once that all got back to [normal], I just kind of went to the simple route of what does everybody use? I mean, like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, like I went into these big kind of tech things and they’ll just kind of have them as long term holdings. Having that does help my wrestling career, right? Because that gives me like a backup blanket to where I don’t have to be so like, ‘I need to get back to work. I need to take whatever the easiest deal is just to kind of get my face out there.’ I can kind of wait for an opportunity that I feel like I deserve. The past few years, that’s all I’ve wanted is to work, right? So like, I don’t want to go somewhere and be a sit in the back guy again, right? I want to go somewhere and be featured and if MLW is going to give me that opportunity to be featured, my very first match as a championship match on a show that they’re trying to get a lot of buzz on, then I mean, I respect that and that shows that they respect me and that makes me excited for it.”