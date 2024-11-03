Trevor Lee says that he’s open to working anywhere and wants a chance to show what he can do. The former Cameron Grimes has worked at a number of independent companies since exiting WWE, and he spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture about hos goals moving forward.

“Yeah of course, I’d like to work anywhere,” Lee said when asked about potentially appearing for AEW or TNA (per Fightful), “I don’t want that narrative to be that like I only want to wrestle for WWE, right? But I also don’t want to just like be the guy that I was in WWE in these other companies. If I’m going to appear in another company, I want it to be like how I think I deserve to be shown. I want to come in as a top talent that’s going to have a direction, I don’t want to just come in because the money’s there.”

He continued, “So, I’m excited to work absolutely anywhere. I showed it with Maple Leaf Pro, they’re trying to become something. If I’m fine with going and working in these smaller indies that have lesser numbers than I’m used to, then i’m going to go work at these places too because at the end of the day, I just want to work and I want to show the abilities that I believe I have.”

Trevor Lee has worked for Maple Leaf Pro, West Coast Pro Wrestling, wXw, OTT, Black Label Pro and more since his WWE release.