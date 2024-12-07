– During a recent interview with Fightful, former WWE Superstar Trevor Lee discussed Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling owner Scott D’Amore. Lee recently worked MLPW’s first two shows in October. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Trevor Lee on Scott D’Amore as a businessman: “Scott D’Amore is very professional, right? He’s a very good businessman and he knows how to promote and he knows how to get people in the building to watch whatever product that he is promoting. So it very much was like a Canada TNA show.”

On how it was like a Canada TNA event: “It was a lot of the same crew that I’ve worked with before. So it was cool to see a lot of those same guys. There’ve been a lot of new talent. Some New Japan guys that were on the show that I’ve never got to meet or work with. So it was really cool. I really hope that Scott can get more out of that Maple Leaf because it’s always good to have more options out there.”