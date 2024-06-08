Trevor Lee Set To Make Black Label Pro Debut Next Month

Trevor Lee is set to make his debut for Black Label Pro in July. BLP announced on Friday that the former Cameron Grimes will make his debut for the company at their July 26th show, as you can see below.

Lee was released by WWE in late April. The announcement reads:

“#BLPReunion

Jordan Oliver just called out @TrevorLeePro for when Black Label returns to the Logan Square Auditorium Friday July 26, 2024

7:30PM CST

Chicago, IL Tickets on sale now: http://BLPHabits.com”