wrestling / News

Trevor Lee Set To Make Black Label Pro Debut Next Month

June 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trevor Lee Black Label Pro Image Credit: Black Label Pro

Trevor Lee is set to make his debut for Black Label Pro in July. BLP announced on Friday that the former Cameron Grimes will make his debut for the company at their July 26th show, as you can see below.

Lee was released by WWE in late April. The announcement reads:

“#BLPReunion
Jordan Oliver just called out @TrevorLeePro for when Black Label returns to the Logan Square Auditorium

Friday July 26, 2024
7:30PM CST
Chicago, IL

Tickets on sale now: http://BLPHabits.com”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Black Label Pro, Trevor Lee, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading