wrestling / News
Trevor Lee Set To Make Black Label Pro Debut Next Month
June 7, 2024 | Posted by
Trevor Lee is set to make his debut for Black Label Pro in July. BLP announced on Friday that the former Cameron Grimes will make his debut for the company at their July 26th show, as you can see below.
Lee was released by WWE in late April. The announcement reads:
Jordan Oliver just called out @TrevorLeePro for when Black Label returns to the Logan Square Auditorium
Friday July 26, 2024
7:30PM CST
Chicago, IL
Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/rJyu5P7Da0 pic.twitter.com/rjsScWb3CT
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) June 8, 2024