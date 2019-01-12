Trevor Lee Announces WWE Signing

Trevor Lee announced tonight at the CWF Mid-Atlantic show in Gibsonville, NC that he has signed a deal with WWE. Lee, 25, left Impact Wrestling a couple of months ago and is expected to be part of NXT once he begins with WWE. Lee had been with Impact with 2015 as part of the GFW invasion.

Lee is technically still the CWF Mid-Atlantic Champion, with the promotion announcing that a six-way match for the title will take place at their next show in Gibsonville on 2/2, which Lee said he will be part of.