Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa’s Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.

He said: “I loved it. Loved it! Anytime when you got one of the boys that go out there and show HR a little love. I love it. Ciampa’s like me. He came down to Harley’s camp and got to spend some time down at Harley’s for about six months. I was a little there a little bit longer, obviously, years! Anyway, it’s always good to see one of the boys paying respects to HR like that. He’s had his hand on a lot of guys and influenced a lot of wrestlers that people really don’t know. So it was really touching and really awesome to see Ciampa go out there and throw some love at Harley.“