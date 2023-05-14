– Fox News recently interviewed NWA star and former Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, who discussed his loyalty to NWA and Billy Corgan. Below are some highlights:

Trevor Murdoch on how he’s treated in NWA: “They treat me like I’m a part of the team. And when you treat me like that, I become the most loyal individual you’ll ever have. I’ll take a bullet for you. If I know that you’re willing to be there for me, to work hard for me, and give me every opportunity, then I return that in loyalty.”

On the opportunities he’s received in the company: “I always, as a wrestler, have always wanted the company that had a boss that just trusted me. To give me opportunities, to let me fail. Billy (Corgan) and the NWA have done that. They have given me the opportunities to go out there, and I tell them what I can do and what I’m gonna do in these matches. And they go, ‘OK, go do it.’ And they give me opportunities to prove that I’m a good wrestler. That I’m willing to go out there and put on a hell of a show and entertain these folks. Whereas, when I’ve worked for other companies, I haven’t gotten those opportunities.”

His thoughts on the competition in NWA: “Here in the NWA, I don’t have any major, like, favorite moment. The whole thing to me is favorable. I’m getting into the ring with like-minded individuals that, I may get crucified, they’re not a bunch of f***ing ****ies. I don’t know how to explain it. I apologize for my language, but I’ve hit some of these guys really hard, and they didn’t come back complaining and whining. They wanted more. And that’s the type of wrestling that I want to deliver to the people. That hard-nosed, bring them to the woodshed, just knock the crap out of each other, old-school pro wrestling.”