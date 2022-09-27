Trevor Murdoch Discusses NWA Title Match Becoming A Three-Way Contest

On the most recent This is the NWA Weekly podcast, Trevor Murdoch talked about adding Tyrus to the match that initially featured Murdoch going up against Matt Cardona (via Fightful). Tyrus had previously seen defeat at Murdoch’s hands at NWA 74 and took the chance to cash in his Lucky Seven option in order to have another go at the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. You can find a couple highlights and watch the complete episode below.

On the altered dynamic of the match with the new change: “Gentlemen, I’m actually excited because in Triple Threat match, it’s a thinking man’s game. Because you’re constantly worrying about two guys, whereas originally I had to worry about Matt Cardona. Now I’ve gotta worry about Tyrus, but they’ve also gotta worry about each other. I’ve realized, I think I found a chink in Tyrus’ armor. When I beat him at [NWA] 74, I had to outsmart him. I hit him with three bulldogs. I’ve never hit anybody with that many bulldogs, let alone wanted to, because that takes as much out of me as it does them sometimes when I do that maneuver. But I beat him. With Cardona, there’s a certain amount of revenge that I have for Cardona that I’m gonna get, and hopefully I will get my one-on-one opportunity at some point in that match.”

On his view of both his opponents: “Both of them each have a right, I guess, an argument to get a world championship opportunity. But at the end of the day, when I’m standing tall, no one can say shit. You can’t say anything because not only did I beat, not once but twice, but I will also beat Cardona. What can you say after that? This is almost an opportunity for me to cement my legacy. Whereas most people are complaining and bitching and pissing and moaning, I’m certainly welcoming the opportunity to prove myself.”