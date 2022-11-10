Trevor Murdoch Responds to Nick Aldis’ Criticisms Of NWA, Takes Issue With His Dragging Talent

Nick Aldis has been open about his reasons for wanting to leave the NWA, and Trevor Murdoch recently weighed in on Aldis’ recent comments. As previously reported, Aldis announced that he gave his notice to the company and it has since been reported that he and NWA owner Billy Corgan had a falling out over differences in creative vision, as well as Aldis feeling that Corgan disrespected his wife Mickie James in the leadup to and after NWA Empowerrr.

In a new interview with PWTorch, Murdoch talked about the situation and said that he respects Aldis, but takes issue with comments he’s made that are insulting to talent and the company’s product.

“I have all the respect in the world for Nick as a pro wrestler,” Murdoch said. “I also have respect for him for being one of the guys that helped speak up for me to bring me into the NWA. If it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today. So, I have a ton of gratitude for Nick in that aspect. My only issue was I didn’t agree with Nick dragging the company and dragging the guys in it. When you start making comments like ‘the show is too embarrassing for me to be a part of,’ first off I think that’s a little bullshit. Secondly, you’re disrespecting all the men and women — Nick’s not the only part of the show. Since we started Powerrrr, it hasn’t been Powerrrr about Nick. It’s NWA Powerrrr, so there’s a lot of talented wrestlers that have come through there that have helped make NWA successful. I just don’t think bringing all those men and women into the middle of your argument or public squabble is the right thing to do.”

Murdoch is the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and will defend the title against Tyrus and Matt Cardona at NWA Hard Times 3 this weekend.