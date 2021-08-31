Trevor Murdoch Reveals What Ric Flair Told Him Following His NWA Title Win

– Busted Open Radio recently spoke to new NWA Worlds Heavyweight champion Trevor Murdoch following his title win at the NWA 73rd Anniversary show. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On his NWA Worlds title win: “I am excited, I am tired, I am beat up. But I am happy. I don’t know any other way to put it. I am extremely happy. Dreams don’t come true for most people and last night, that was a dream come true. Could not have gotten any better except if Harley (Race) was there with me.”

On Ric Flair coming out to congratulate him: “Well first, I didn’t even expect for Ric to come out like that. I was already doing my best to try and not cry, to be absolutely honest with you. And then when I saw Ric there, I was fighting back tears. One of the things I remember is I was emotional, and Ric said ‘You are the champion.’ I popped my head up and that kind of woke me up a little bit out of what was going on in the haze, that I finally did this. And I’m standing in front of the greatest NWA World Champion in the Chase, and I just couldn’t believe it. There have been some pieces, I actually have to go back and watch it, because it was all just a whirlwind of emotions. I’m usually not at a loss for words, because to be honest with you, part of me was expecting to have this conversation about that being my last match.”

Trevor Murdoch on EmPowerrr and the rest of the 73rd anniversary show: “I caught the very first match and those guys went out and killed it and did some amazing things. And after I watched that first match, I actually walked away from the monitor, because they did such a great job that I didn’t want that to make me more nervous. Everybody, the women’s EmPowerrr show and all the guys on 73, they all stepped up to a whole other level. Tonight I plan on sitting down and watching the whole show and giving everybody their due respect to watch the matches. To be honest with you, I couldn’t have any other wrestling in my head except what I had going, if that makes any sense. My brain was full, and I felt that if I watched somebody else’s stuff, it may affect what I had going on that evening. I’m usually not like that but this was the most important match of my life, it’s the biggest moment of my life. It’s going to be very difficult for me to go any higher than I am, because I’m the NWA World Heavyweight Champion. And to be honest with you, I don’t think it gets any better than that.”