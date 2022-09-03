Trevor Murdoch Recalls Working For Ring Ka King, How His Deal With The Project Came Together

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Trevor Murdoch recalled working for Ring Ka King in 2012 and how his deal with the project came together. Here are some highlights:

Trevor Murdoch on how his run with Ring Ka King came together: “I got a call. Dave Lagana’s name has bounced in and out throughout my life. Dave Lagana’s one of those guys who called me. He said, ‘Hey, Jeff is putting together shows over in India. We need a cowboy.’ The way he was trying to explain it to me, basically what he needed was the generic cowboy. Cause over in India, they don’t understand redneck, country, and cowboy are three different things. All they know is be country. So they wanted cowboy hat, chaps, the vest, which was no problem for me. Plus, Jeff was a part of it and I was part of the original TNA. I was part of the first eight or nine episodes when it was the weekly pay-per-view model there. Obviously, Jeff knows what he’s doing, he’s built the company up to now. We’re still talking about that company.”

On what he thought of working for the project: “It was an amazing experience. On top of the fact you go in there to wrestle, India doesn’t have a lot of wrestling companies. They don’t get a lot of live pro wrestling. So we were like rockstars there. They had, I think, ticketing was either really cheap or free. Which brought the masses, man. They had to close the doors and say, ‘We can’t fit any more people in here.’ Which was amazing in itself, but you’re also walking by the fans—they’re pulling, they’re trying to touch you and I had them try to pull my hair just so they can have a little bit of my hair. Crazy insane. But as a wrestler, you ate every bit of it up. ‘This is awesome.’

On his Street Fight against Doc Gallows: “I got to have a Mumbai Street Fight with Doc Gallows. Which started on the back of a flatbed tractor trailer truck. It was awesome, man. We worked our way back into the arena, through the crowd,” he continued. “Had all this Mumbai Street Fight stuff set up from around the ring. The one thing I remember is Doc and I had a spot set up where I was gonna jump off the ramp, he was gonna be laid out on this cart and I was gonna jump off the ramp and drive an elbow through and we’re gonna come crashing through the cart. It was gonna be a great part of our match. So we got it set up, we talked to all the guys, we found the cart, real rickety to help brace us some. It was gonna hurt like hell, but at least it’d soften the blow a little bit.”