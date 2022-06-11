Trevor Murdoch Says He’s Got A Future Title Shot Coming His Way

In an interview with PWMania, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his future with the NWA and said that he’s due a rematch for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship. He will face Aron Stevens at Alwayz Ready today. Here are highlights:

On coming to the NWA: “I’ve done everything I could to get as close to the NWA as possible. I and a lot of the guys over the years would talk about how cool it would be to wrestle in the NWA as Harley did.”

On becoming NWA World Champion: “Winning that title was the culmination of all my hard work. It proved to me and everyone else that I can be a world champion and I am a world champion.”

On wanting a rematch: “Everyone forgets that I still have a rematch coming to me. I’m sitting back and waiting for my opportunity. When that happens, I’m going to prove all the haters wrong again. I got that NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship check, and I want that money again. I got bills to pay. I have a kid in college, and another one graduating in a couple of years. I’m all about taking care of them. If you’re the guy in my way, I apologize.”