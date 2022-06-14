wrestling / News

NWA Announces Trevor Murdoch Segment, Bully Ray For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

June 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has announced some segments and matches for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The company announced the following for the episode, which airs on FITE TV tonight at 6:05 ET and on YouTube on Friday:

* New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch speaks
* Bully Ray serves as special master of ceremonies
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Taryn Terrell
* The Cardonas vs. Strictly Business

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Powerrr, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading